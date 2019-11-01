UMB Bank N A MO Makes New $9.90 Million Investment in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 119,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,900,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 16,401.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,151,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,191 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 61.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,988,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eaton by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,815,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,325 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Eaton by 501.2% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,393,000 after acquiring an additional 774,731 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its position in Eaton by 507.5% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 892,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,344,000 after acquiring an additional 745,762 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $86,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,354.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $237,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,160. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,337. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.06. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

