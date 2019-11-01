UMB Bank N A MO Buys 2,787 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $25,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ecolab by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,819,000 after buying an additional 5,283,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 6,924.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,239,000 after buying an additional 1,454,075 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 20,154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 587,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after buying an additional 584,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after buying an additional 578,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,709,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,483,701,000 after buying an additional 419,611 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $206.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $202.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.54.

In other news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,511,385.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,973.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total transaction of $474,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,284.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $190.98. 910,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.44 and its 200-day moving average is $194.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.77 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.