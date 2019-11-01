UBS Group Reiterates “€26.00” Price Target for 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI)

UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €47.90 ($55.70) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €39.47 ($45.90).

Shares of ETR DRI opened at €23.96 ($27.86) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 10.44. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1 year low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a 1 year high of €47.14 ($54.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

