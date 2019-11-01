UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of United-Guardian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United-Guardian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

Shares of UG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of -0.31.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 36.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United-Guardian by 216.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United-Guardian by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United-Guardian by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.