UBS Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 1,100 Price Target

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EZJ. Oddo Securities downgraded easyJet to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,330 ($17.38) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upped their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,201 ($15.69).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of LON:EZJ traded up GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,253.50 ($16.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,153.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,033.54. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 840 ($10.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87).

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay bought 1,279 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 970 ($12.67) per share, with a total value of £12,406.30 ($16,211.03). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,349.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.