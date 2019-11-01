U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 36,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,862,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.33. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,687.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

