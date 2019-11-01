Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 2,694 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4,336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,429,000 after buying an additional 19,787,482 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,799,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,213,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,009,000 after buying an additional 1,050,866 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,869,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,211,000 after buying an additional 600,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 91.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,512,000 after purchasing an additional 462,661 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.91. The stock had a trading volume of 91,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,688. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average is $55.91. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $57.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.