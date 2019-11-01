Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 730.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,452 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of EWMC traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.92. 797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,498. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $66.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.