Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 136,500.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sony in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in Sony in the third quarter valued at $6,563,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sony by 29.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sony by 9.6% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sony by 13,636.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gabelli assumed coverage on Sony in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.74.

NYSE:SNE traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $61.44. 613,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,812. The stock has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average of $54.25. Sony Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $17.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.21 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

