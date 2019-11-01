Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $811.18 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. BidaskClub lowered Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trimble from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.50.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $39.84. 1,616,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58. Trimble has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $874.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $162,667.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $341,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $102,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,908.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $585,294 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.