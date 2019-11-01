TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,739,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 85,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 191,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $170,113.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,038 shares in the company, valued at $164,902.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $343,938.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,598.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,606 shares of company stock worth $760,211. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.54 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

NYSE:THS opened at $54.02 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.18 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.