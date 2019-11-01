Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Pete Redfern Buys 56 Shares

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Pete Redfern bought 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.82) per share, with a total value of £806.40 ($1,053.70).

LON TPK traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,454 ($19.00). 292,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,373.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,324.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. Travis Perkins plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 979.60 ($12.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,550.50 ($20.26).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,380 ($18.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,434.22 ($18.74).

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.