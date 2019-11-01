TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24, approximately 151,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,712,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

TRXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TransEnterix from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.62.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransEnterix by 1,222.2% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TransEnterix by 8.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 343,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in TransEnterix by 38.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 208,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TransEnterix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 60,402 shares during the period.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

