Tradition Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tradition Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 29,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 89,771 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 30,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.88. The stock had a trading volume of 166,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,974. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Baader Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

