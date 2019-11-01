Tradition Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544,423 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,466,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,118,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $914,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,349 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,873 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4,297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,269 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $38.63. 8,247,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,102,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.