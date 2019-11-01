Tp Icap’s (TCAP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Tp Icap (LON:TCAP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Get Tp Icap alerts:

Shares of LON:TCAP opened at GBX 342.90 ($4.48) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. Tp Icap has a twelve month low of GBX 265.40 ($3.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 353.50 ($4.62). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 335.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 301.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71.

In related news, insider David Shalders purchased 14,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £39,814.69 ($52,024.94).

Tp Icap Company Profile

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Tp Icap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tp Icap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.