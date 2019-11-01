Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,828 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CELG. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the third quarter worth $26,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Celgene during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Celgene by 212.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

CELG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.95.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $1,114,185.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.44. The stock had a trading volume of 231,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,185. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $58.59 and a 1 year high of $108.63. The firm has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.96 and its 200 day moving average is $96.19.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.29. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

