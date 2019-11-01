Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 19,900 Shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SunOpta by 53.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in SunOpta by 76.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in SunOpta by 188.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in SunOpta by 37.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

In other news, Director Richard Dean Hollis bought 75,360 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $156,748.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 334,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ennen acquired 100,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 335,270 shares of company stock valued at $709,548 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STKL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 21,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $159.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. SunOpta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. On average, research analysts predict that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STKL. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $3.00 target price on SunOpta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.