Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,891 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 576.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

In related news, Director Filippo Passerini purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.37 per share, with a total value of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,379.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $362,469.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,032.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.35. 45,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,714. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.28 and a 12-month high of $142.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.89%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.26 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.