Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $312,000 in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,505,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kirby by 41.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Kirby by 10.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Kirby by 103.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEX traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,796. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.84. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $86.44.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $666.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.17 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 9,075 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $745,692.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,429.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $57,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,982.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,943 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Kirby from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

