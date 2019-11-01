Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,948 Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,183,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,834,000 after buying an additional 336,826 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 75.2% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 438,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,823,000 after buying an additional 188,288 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 29.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.19. The stock had a trading volume of 65,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,402. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.91 and a 200 day moving average of $126.62. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $141.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.78. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $171.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush set a $150.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Lisa Hook sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $816,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,343.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total value of $1,355,120.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,173.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,737 shares of company stock worth $44,517,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

