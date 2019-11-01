Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00.

TIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC set a $110.00 target price on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.21.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $124.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average is $94.11. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $130.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIF. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 175.6% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 35.9% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 8.9% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 12.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 2.2% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

