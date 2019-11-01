Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

TIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Tiffany & Co. to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.21.

TIF traded up $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.00. 3,753,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average is $94.21. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $130.40.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 312.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 538.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

