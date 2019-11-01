Thomas G. Creery Sells 5,000 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Stock

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $54.94 on Friday. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $69.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HFC. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,917,000 after purchasing an additional 39,797 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,796,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,149,000 after purchasing an additional 321,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,577,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,001,000 after purchasing an additional 38,049 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,919,000 after purchasing an additional 827,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

