Thomas G. Creery Sells 5,000 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Stock

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $54.94 on Friday. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $69.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46.
HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HFC. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,917,000 after purchasing an additional 39,797 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,796,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,149,000 after purchasing an additional 321,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,577,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,001,000 after purchasing an additional 38,049 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,919,000 after purchasing an additional 827,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.
About HollyFrontier
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.