TheStreet Upgrades Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) to “B”

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VNOM. BidaskClub downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 17.70. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 61,397 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 165,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

