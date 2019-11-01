TheStreet Upgrades Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Silicom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st.
SILC traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,144. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $258.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.71. Silicom has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $44.70.
Silicom Company Profile
Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.
