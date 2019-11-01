TheStreet Upgrades Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Silicom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st.

SILC traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,144. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $258.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.71. Silicom has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $44.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILC. Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in Silicom by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 513,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after acquiring an additional 114,701 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,540,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 386,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after buying an additional 103,954 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 313,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after buying an additional 55,054 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 134,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

