TheStreet Upgrades Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

LINC opened at $1.94 on Monday. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth $40,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

