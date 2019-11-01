TheStreet Upgrades Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.
LINC opened at $1.94 on Monday. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth $40,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.
