The Western Union Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,495 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,322% compared to the average volume of 103 put options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of The Western Union to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $17.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

In other The Western Union news, Director Michael Miles sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy D. Holden sold 15,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $327,429.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,276.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,859 shares of company stock worth $1,290,630. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in The Western Union by 66.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 0.7% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 83,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 27.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 81,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 73.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,371,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,635. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 309.12%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

