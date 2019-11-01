The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Trading Up 11.6%

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) was up 11.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $20.07, approximately 191,213 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 371,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

About The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

