The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FBSI opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.26. The First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84.

About The First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Stockmens bank that provides various banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, eastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska, the United States. The company provides account products, such as checking accounts that include check card checking, personal checking, non-personal checking, NOW, and money market accounts; savings accounts; and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

