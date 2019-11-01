The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS FBSI opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.26. The First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84.
About The First Bancshares
Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.