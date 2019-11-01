The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stake Boosted by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.05. 181,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,638,781. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $228.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,563,950.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,275.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,463.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,026 shares of company stock valued at $20,743,806 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

