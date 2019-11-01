Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TGH stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 220,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,460. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $594.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $14.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Textainer Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Textainer Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

