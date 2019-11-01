Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) Given a €2.80 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.80 ($3.26) price target on Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.14) price target on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tele Columbus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.68 ($3.11).

ETR TC1 traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €2.11 ($2.46). 226,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,830. Tele Columbus has a 52-week low of €1.24 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of €4.09 ($4.75). The firm has a market cap of $262.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 474.86, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadband cable networks in Germany. The company operates through two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue, digital TV, and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

