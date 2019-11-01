Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the September 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE TLRA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 504,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Telaria has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $347.61 million, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Telaria had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Telaria will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Telaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telaria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Telaria by 45.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 167,645 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Telaria in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telaria in the second quarter valued at $1,421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Telaria by 397.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 157,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Telaria in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

