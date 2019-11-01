Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the September 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
NYSE TLRA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 504,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Telaria has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $347.61 million, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88.
Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Telaria had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Telaria will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Telaria by 45.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 167,645 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Telaria in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telaria in the second quarter valued at $1,421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Telaria by 397.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 157,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Telaria in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.
About Telaria
Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.
