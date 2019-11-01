Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $76.00 and last traded at $74.92, with a volume of 625464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.20.

The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $83.00 price objective on Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $288,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $570,268.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,117.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,533 shares of company stock valued at $796,785 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2,939.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,432,000 after acquiring an additional 588,794 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.5% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,335,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $155,123,000 after acquiring an additional 572,388 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after acquiring an additional 558,650 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 114.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 556,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 324.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 721,771 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,933,000 after acquiring an additional 551,755 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average of $63.47.

About Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

