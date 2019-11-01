Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,607,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 358,533 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.39% of Teck Resources worth $123,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 207.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,555,000 after buying an additional 2,265,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 28.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,549,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,909,000 after buying an additional 1,016,448 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,950,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 30.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,019,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,639,000 after buying an additional 712,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 117.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,134,000 after buying an additional 705,963 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.08. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities cut Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley set a $39.00 price target on Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.