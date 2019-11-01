TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Short Interest Down 14.5% in October

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 9,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTI. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

