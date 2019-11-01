Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,039,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $352.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.10 and a 200 day moving average of $334.61. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $223.63 and a 12-month high of $383.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. Barclays set a $415.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.08.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

