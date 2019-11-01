Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 100,930 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 52.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100,930 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $102.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $87.26 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.80.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.