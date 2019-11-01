Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 46,336 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,336 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Continental Resources were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Motco bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 682.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLR. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

CLR opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.