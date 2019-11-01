Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,420 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of Capri worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRI. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Capri by 53.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,281 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 3,957.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,948 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Capri by 326.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 559,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,404,000 after acquiring an additional 428,215 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 32.9% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,715,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after acquiring an additional 424,500 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Capri by 21.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,056,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,333,000 after acquiring an additional 358,691 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capri Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $60.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Capri had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol purchased 363,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $9,975,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRI. ValuEngine raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Capri to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

