Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $6.50 Million in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 509,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TME. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.20. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TME has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.90 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.20 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.27.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

