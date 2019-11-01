Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 20,709 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,709 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Copart were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Copart by 64.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,865,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,528 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 8,848.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,752 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth approximately $28,566,000. Finally, AXA increased its position in shares of Copart by 328.8% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 482,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,025,000 after purchasing an additional 369,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $82.64 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Copart had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $542.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

