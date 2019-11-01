TCF Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will earn $4.00 per share for the year. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $459.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.69 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TCF. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TCF Financial in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered TCF Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 target price on TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.18.

TCF Financial stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 188.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 38.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

