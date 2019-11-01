Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.66

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.53. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 43,799 shares changing hands.

TKO has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$0.90 to C$1.25 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.30 to C$0.85 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $128.02 million and a P/E ratio of -3.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$86.52 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Ltd will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,511,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,896,397.92.

About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

