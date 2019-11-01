Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $118.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers updated its FY19 guidance to $2.23-2.27 EPS.

Shares of SKT stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 98,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.68. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $24.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

In other news, CEO Steven B. Tanger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,215,098.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Reddin acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $102,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,238.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

