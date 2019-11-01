Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Short Interest Up 10.8% in October

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 231,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

TALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim set a $49.00 price objective on Talos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 401.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TALO traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.69. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $30.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.23 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 30.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

