Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Position Lessened by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,451,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,194,000 after acquiring an additional 259,818 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 18,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 74,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. CLSA upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.10. 5,211,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,930,128. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $267.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.