Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.44% and a negative net margin of 4,310.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. On average, analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNDX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.92. 2,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,796. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, CEO Briggs Morrison acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $70,180.00. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNDX. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

