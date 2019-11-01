SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. SurModics had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 2.48%.

SRDX stock traded down $6.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.77. 414,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,248. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94. SurModics has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $68.84. The company has a market cap of $626.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.20, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.08.

SRDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of SurModics in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital downgraded SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

In related news, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $92,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,361.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $549,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

